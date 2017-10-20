Industry assures timely delivery of reports

THE PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI) is confident of publishing timely reports from next year.

Head of National Secretariat Lucas Alkan said recommendations on the first report (2013) included calls for the timely publication of reports.

“The PNGEITI National Secretariat and the multi-stakeholder group support the recommendations,” Alkan said

“The reporting period selected for PNG’s first EITI report was the 2013 calendar year.

“However, preparation for this report commenced in 2015, with the publication in February 2016, more than two years after the end of the reporting period.

“Over this period, there were significant challenges that impacted on the ability to collect and report information relating to the reporting period, such as change in participating companies and changes in legislations.

“We published the second report this year based on the fiscal year 2014. We are now working on two reports to be published before the year ends.

“They are based on the fiscal years 2015 and 2016.

“So, this sets us on track to publish every report on a timely manner.

“For example, we anticipate to publish this year’s report in the first half of next year.

“We are also improving on the quality of the report as we make progress.”

