Institution has links to political party

The current director of Jubilee Institute of Higher Education Thaddeus Kambanei is the President of the New Generation Party.

His deputy director is the vice president of the party who is also contesting Ialibu Pangia open seat to challenge current Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Kambanei is a former finance secretary who has been implicated in the high profile Finance Department commission of inquiry.

To date, the college has been turned into a political Institution.

Political meetings are conducted here.

Whoever is the owner of this learning institution must reprimand those responsible.

Nathan Joe

Port Moresby

