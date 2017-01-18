Institution now offers diploma courses in theology

THE Christian Leaders Training College (CLTC) is offering diploma courses in theology at its branch office in Lae, Morobe, for Grade 10 and 12 school leavers.

Dean of CLTC Lae branch Donald Bongbong said the institution has been in the province for a long time and offered two kinds of course programmes with the main focus being the Diploma in Ministry.

“The Diploma in Ministry is a two-year full time programme with Grade 12 entry requirement or Grade 10 plus certificates in other bible schools or secular areas,” Bongbong said.

“The second course the college is offering is the Graduate Diploma in Business Studies which is a one year programme for those that have a first degree in any field. And students who do well can continue to get their Masters in Theology.”

He said for those who passed the Diploma in Ministry will continue to the Bachelor in Theology programme.

“We’re offering three weeks block courses for both programmes but it’s nine weeks per term,” he said.

“There are four days of lectures covering 30 classroom contact hours and 30 outside totaling up to 60 hours for the Diploma in Ministry.

“And for the business study, it is a 75 hours learning course with 30 classroom hours and 45 outside the classroom. This is a requirement of office of the Department of Higher Education Research, Science and Technology because diploma is a level four course.”

Bongbong said the college was open now till the orientation week for students to sit for the English entry test. Marks of the entry test will be entered and those who do well will then apply with their fees paid.

Orientation is Jan 23 to Jan 27 and classes will start on Jan 30.

The college based in Banz is an inter-denominational evangelical training institution accredited to the Department of Higher Education Research, Science and Technology.

Like this: Like Loading...