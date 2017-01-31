Insufficient enrollment forms need explaining

Dear people of Papua New Guinea and in particular the eligible voters who I am sure are looking forward to the day you will vote for your candidate of choice.

The general election is the appropriate field where we have the advantage to re-elect or vote out the leaders.

It is the responsibility of the Electoral Commission, the constitutional office mandated to look after our affairs.

First and foremost, the Electoral Commission must ensure that all the eligible voters are enrolled and registered in the voter register. I am aggrieved that the Electoral Commissioner has seen it fit to overlook the size of the population of eligible voters, in particular in the Nuku electorate.

Mr Electoral Commissioner has miserably failed to print enough enrolment forms, consequently the number of enrolment forms sent to my electorate is absolutely insufficient.

People, please check your respective electorates.

In my electorate in West Sepik, about 10,000 eligible voters will not be able to vote in the elections because the number of enrolment forms are insufficient.

These 10,000 voters will not be enrolled for registration in the voter register, consequently they will miss out.

I am inviting all of us to stand as a team and to fight this corruption.

Mr Electoral Commissioner, please tell the people of Papua New Guinea and in particular my people of Nuku how you are able to ensure they do not miss out in this election.

Mr prime minister, I am inviting you too, to help our Electoral commissioner who is a first-timer.

Tell my people and the people of Papua New Guinea what is the Government’s plan B.

In my view, time has caught up with the commissioner to print additional enrolment forms.

I am sure you would not want many of your people of Ialibu/Pangia to miss out, Mr prime minister.

Nickson Kipai

Nuku, West Sepik

Like this: Like Loading...