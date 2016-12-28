Interpreters’ association holds skills workshop

INTERPRETERS from the PNG Deaf and Interpreters Association had their first ever workshop last week to enhance their skills to assist deaf people.

Association coordinator Rose Launch said this was in line with a programme with National Broadcasting Corporation television (NBCTV) to interpret news for the deaf community.

The association has signed an agreement with NBCTV last month to interpret its news telecast for the deaf community in PNG.

Launch facilitated the workshop along with two co-facilitators who are also deaf – Noah Agino and Josh Yembo.

“Interpreting is different from sign language, it helps the deaf really understand what you say,” Launch said.

She said the workshop helped participants to understand the difference between interpreting and sign language.

Launch said there were two interpreters with the NBCTV news

Two more joined them last week and six others are expected soon.

“We are now having an interpreters’ training once a week to keep us going,” Launch said.

“The deaf community is missing out on many services like health, education, banking services and others because of the communication barrier.”

She said they were open for interpreting services; anyone who needed interpreting services can contact the Department of Community Development.

The association acknowledged National Broadcasting Corporation, Callan Services, Airlines PNG, Boroko Rotary Club and the Department of Community Development for funding the workshop and providing support so far.

Like this: Like Loading...