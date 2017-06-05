Investigate Hela common roll update

PLEASE let me air my view regarding Hela Governor Francis Potape’s comments in The National (May 29) that only 20 per cent of Hela’s population’s names has been registered in the common roll- which is unfair for the province.

It is very deplorable and unacceptable to hear that most people will be missing out during the voting period to express their democratic rights of choosing leaders to represent them in the National Parliament.

The Hela people are tired enough of such a bias and illegal practices.

This is not a “big-boy-game”, the law is above all and justice has been denied obviously in this process. We want the inquiry team to tackle and investigate the matter and those involved in this corrupt deals should be penalised.

PNG should know that if election in Hela fails, then it is assumed and believed that there will be greater political instability, hindrances and blockages in the provinces government system, and there won’t be cooperation and unity in it.

James Ibitali Tapurag

Morobe- Rainy Lae

