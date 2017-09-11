Jillaroos team named

THE Australian Jillaroos were named by coach Brad Donald for the their first match against the Papua New Guinea Orchids in Port Moresby later this month.

The side has two women with PNG background in Queenslanders Amelia Kuku and Jenni-Sue Hoepper.

Both women have been on the Australian rugby league scene for several years, with the pair having already won the green and gold against New Zealand and other international tournaments in Australia.

The 20-member squad has six players set to make their debuts for the Jillaroos, including representatives from the Northern Territory, Western Australia and the Australian Defence Force teams.

The new faces will join a host of regulars from New South Wales and Queensland on the Gold Coast for a training camp next week, where they will kick off their World Cup preparations before flying out to PNG to tackle the Orchids in their Sept 23 fixture.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Donald said he was glad to be getting the team together and to be able to test them against another World Cup nation away from home.

The Jillaroos will take on the PNG national women’s side in the penultimate match of an exciting triple-header on Sat, Sept 23, that will open with an Under-16’s match between a Australian Rugby League Young Achievers’ and a PNG select side, before the culminating with the annual PNG and Australian Prime Ministers’ 13 clash.

Jillaroos: Kezie Apps, Corban McGregor, Talesha Quinn*, Jessica Sergis* , Elianna Walton NSW, Ruan Sims, Vanessa Foliaki (NSW), Chelsea Baker, Annette Brander, Ali Brigginshaw, Steph Hancock, Jenni-Sue Hoepper, Kody House, Amelia Kuk, Renae Kunst, Zahara Temara, Sarah Walker* (QLD), Maddison Bennett* (WA), Med Warg* (Northern Territory), Lucy Lockhart* (ADF). *Player on debut.

