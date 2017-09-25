Jillaroos thrash Orchids

Papua New Guinea Orchids were thrashed 42-4 by the Australian Jillaroos in a one-sided affair at the National Football Stadium, in Port Mort Moresby.

The women’s rugby league world champions were all class and featured prominently to shut out the Orchids who were punished throughout the four-quarter showdown.

Although the Australians outscored the Papua New Guineans, their solo try by Maima Wei under the uprights from a short ball from five eighth Shirley Joe, was memorable.

But winger Elvina Aaron missed the easy conversion right in front of the uprights.

The score line mattered little to the local women as they worked tirelessly knowing that this was just the beginning of a long journey for them at the international level leading to the World Cup in November.

Solid defence by the Orchids denied the Jillaroos points in the final quarter.

The visitors were ahead in the first quarter, leading 10-0, 30-0 and 42-0 in third quarter but could not breach of the Orchids’ defence in the last quarter.

The Jillaroos, using their experience, skill, height and weight, were smarter and faster than their opposition who had to defend the entire match.

The visitors, led by captain Renae Kunst, Jenni-Sue Hoepper, Stephanie Hancock and Elianna Walton, dominated the frontline.

