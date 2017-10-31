Jiwaka awaits plan to stop mistreatment of women

JIWAKA is the second province in the country to have a gender-based violence strategic plan but is waiting for endorsement and implementation.

The plan 2017-2022 needs approval and endorsement from the Jiwaka government before it is tabled in parliament for budget and implementation.

Once it is approved, it will be the second GBV plan in the country after the National Capital District.

The provincial GBV plan came about as a result of workshops attended by stakeholders from the province, including the provincial government representatives, police, church representatives and non-governmental organisations in 2013.

The workshops and draft formulations were facilitated by Voice For Change Jiwaka before being finalised by partners of VFC – people from the United Nations and the International Women’s Development Agency through its freelance consultant Elizabeth Cox.

The plan calls for effective referral pathway for women and children, who are abused, to seek needed support.

The national gender-based violence plan was endorsed by the government in Dec 2016 and immediately after National Capital District designed its plan for implementation.

Voice for Change Jiwaka director Lilly BeSoer said they had presented the plan to the provincial government and were awaiting endorsement.

“The women of Jiwaka are now looking up to the Jiwaka government to endorse it.

“We urge our MPs to leave behind a positive legacy by supporting this plan to address issues affecting our women, daughters, aunts, mothers, sisters, and grandmothers of Jiwaka.

“If the Jiwaka society no longer accepts violence as normal and works to decrease the high level of violence against women, then Jiwaka will not only be beautiful in its natural environment but also in its human relations,” BeSoer said.

Like this: Like Loading...