Jiwaka Council of Women appoints new president

By TONY PALME

THE Jiwaka Council of Women has sworn in its new president and executives last Thursday after the death of its founding president in 2015.

Jiwaka’s prominent chief and former Western Highlands premier Philip Kapal handed over the president’s post held by his late wife Ruth to Maria Mek at Banz.

The Jiwaka Council of Women was formed in 2011 by Ruth Kapal and other women but became inactive in 2016 following Kapal’s death.

The group had comprised of about 3000 members from Anglimp South Waghi, North Waghi and Jimi at the time it was formed but the numbers dropped when the founding president passed away.

Mek thanked the Kapal family for taking the council of women so far with sacrifice and without pay.

She acknowledged the late Ruth Kapal for her instrumental role in getting the group to affiliate with the National Council of Women.

Mek said she has more than 20 years’ leadership experience and would lead with pride and dignity.

She commended Philip Kapal for his support for the women’s group during its formation years when he was chairman of the Jiwaka Transitional Authority working committee which eventually paved the way for Jiwaka to become a separate province from Western Highlands.

“I thank Mr Kapal, his late wife Ruth, daughter Debbie, Mr Joseph Molga, former district administrator of Nondugl, and district community development officer John Goru for writing the constitution of the council,” Mek added.

Kapal in his congratulatory message said the future of this country was in the hands of women.

“When women are given powers and responsibility over decision making, they look after the family and raise good future leaders.”

Like this: Like Loading...