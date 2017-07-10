Journalism students learn to make Facebook a better tool

Six journalism students from the University of Papua New Guinea are part of a group who have been trained to be ‘Facebook

smart’.

According to the facilitator, David Rupa, being ‘Facebook smart’ would help these young people communicate key messages that would be raised in a Young Women’s Christian Association young women’s forum and future advocacy works.

“Facebook is important for advocacy work and the young women’s forum advocates for increased commitment towards young women’s empowerment and strengthened partnerships to achieve (the United Nations) Sustainable Development Goals, 1, 3, 4 and 5,” Rupa said.

The workshop was delivered in two parts – Facebook training and advocacy strategy – where the facilitator gave the students an advocacy strategy titled YWCA building bridges, leaving no-one behind that outlined ways to communicate key messages.

Under Facebook training, participants were taught how to use Facebook features like trending, Facebook live, slide shows, administering Facebook pages and increasing followers.

Final year journalism student Clarissa Moi left the training satisfied and keen to use trending and Facebook live.

“My friends and I have a group called Mission Vibes in Gerehu and we share information and advocate on issues that affect young people.

“I know this Facebook training will help my

group in terms of doing advocacy,” Moi said.

“The trending and live features are new to me and I cannot wait to create hash tags and increase the number people that follow Mission Vibes by liking and sharing Facebook pages that do the same work we do.”

Apart from communicating key messages through Facebook, these volunteers would also take

notes during the forum.

