Journalism students need the experience

IT is understood that theory learning does not have great impact on students’ learning and understanding.

I wish to express my disappointment about journalism students not allowed to conduct interviews and collect information at the University of Papua New Guinea.

How can the we expect the students to be better journalist when they are not trained properly because of restrictions placed on obtaining first-hand information?

Every time journalism students go out and enquire for information; the answer is, “We are not allowed to release any information” even if it was well explained as that was part of the assessment and for learning purposes.

I do not understand this rationale because this is the students’ training ground and it is better to correct their mistakes during on-campus practical training than out in the real world of employment.

Observer

Port Moresby

