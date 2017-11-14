Juni wins Tokios mixed triples

PAPUA New Guinea’s champion bowler Peter Juni won the 2017 Coffee Connections Tokios Mixed Triples defeating Enos Timo 19-11 in a close encounter at the Goroka Bowling Club on Sunday.

Juni attributed his win to a good team effort from second skipper John Koksy and his wife Agnes.

“It was not only my effort but a team effort. We worked hard to correct ourselves as we pushed through to eventually win. I thank major sponsor Coffee Connections Limited and co-sponsors Comsat Network Communications and Hoffmans Holdings Limited,” he said.

He said without sponsors the event would not have been possible.

He also commended bowlers from Goroka and those who travelled in from Mt Hagen, Lae, Bulolo and Port Moresby Defence Bowling Clubs. Timo, who is the treasurer of Mt Hagen Bowling Club, congratulated Juni for the win and urged other clubs to send teams to Mt Hagen for a future event.

He said club attendance at Mt Hagen events has been poor over the years and he wanted that to change.

President of Goroka Bowling Club Wilson Unua thanked all the participating bowlers and sponsors, especially Coffee Connections, Comsat and Hoffmans Holdings Limited.

He said sponsors made the event a success and for the last six to seven years Coffee Connections has been in the forefront to ensure the vent ran successfully.

Unua thanked Coffee Connections general manager George Anian for supporting the annual event.

He also acknowledge the presence of Goroka MP Henry Ame, a prominent member of the Goroka Bowling Club.

