Justice Dept trains staff on gender policy

By PETER ESILA

A government department has taken the first step towards implementing the government’s policy on gender equality social inclusion (Gesi).

About 20 staff members from the Department of Justice and Attorney-General in Port Moresby had a four-day training course as part of a series of sessions on the policy within the department.

The staff members, who are identified as the focal points, will now be able to deal with social issues affecting officers of the department.

“Be vigilant, be proactive and be strong in your roles and responsibilities,” deputy secretary justice administration Nichodemus Mosoro told the staff yesterday when presenting certificates of participation.

“It is a matter of us committing to this Gesi policy agenda and appreciating and understanding what it stands for and what benefits it does to an organisation, which is the ultimate intention of institutionalising this programme as well as us individuals.”

Mosoro said the staff would be dealing with sensitive and confidential matters that concerned bosses, colleagues, wives, families and others.

“You are more or less performing responsibilities like priests, you are somewhat exercising a responsibility of trust,” he said.

“I commend you for being courageous and taking up that Gesi responsibility within the department.”

