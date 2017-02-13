Justice for Met Supt Andy Bawa

JUSTICE has prevailed for former NCD Met Supt Andy Bawa.

From day one, many of us preconceived that suspension and accusation of Bawa was out of pure jealousy because his performance speaks louder than word.

He was vibrant, active and effective in performing his duties which earn respect from wider communities within Port Moresby city.

False allegations and accusations have tarnished Bawa’s good name and reputation, which has taken him years to build.

Why can’t his opponents and people involved in accusing him come forward with concrete evidence, indicating how much of the K83,000 did Bawa benefit from and details of the alleged transaction.

If Bawa’s accusers cannot substantiate their allegations then Bawa must sue everyone who was involved in his character assassination.

TW Warai

Tari, Hela

Like this: Like Loading...