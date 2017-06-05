ALLOW me to respond to your (The National) front page on the Friday June 2, 2017.

This is a total miscarriage of justice that must not be swept under the carpet or ignored like any other serious cases when police personnel are involved.

If the five can be arrested including the recent one that takes the total to six who took part indirectly or directly than the list must continue in the gun shocking mystery.

All that are involved in the investigation including the arresting officer, the investigators, the armorer, Director Crimes and ACP Crimes must be charged as well in their negligence as professional police officers considering the fact that they are all part and parcel of the investigation and cannot pass the bug in any shape or form.

The so call ‘Gun Shocking Mystery’ must not be seen as hindrance to the investigation, the investigation must go on because the firearm has already been determined by the forensics and the investigators still has witnesses and other exhibits to prove the competent court (if there’s any).

Enough is enough.

Justice must be served.

Concern Citizen

Like this: Like Loading...