K15mil deals to boost sea safety

SIX contracts worth more than K15 million were signed by the Central Supply and Tenders Board, National Maritime Safety Authority and contractor company Fugro yesterday.

The contracts are for the hydrographic survey packages under the Maritime Waterways Safety Project that Fugar has secured.

The project is jointly funded by the Government and the Asian Development Bank.

The contracted packages will improve safety information infrastructure, according to ADB country director Marcelo Minc. “ADB approved the project on Dec 18, 2012. The Government and ADB signed loan agreements of $US41.5 million from ABS’s Special Fund on 29 January 2013,” Minc said.

The Government will provide $US6.86 million including taxes and duties. The loan became effective on May 27, 2013 and the project is scheduled to close on Sept 30 2018.

“The project’s objective is to improve the safety and efficiency of international and national shipping in coastal areas and waterways in PNG,” Minc said.

This would be achieved through four major outputs:

Replaced, installed and maintained navigational aids;

Improved safety information infrastructure including navigational charts production, automatic identification system network extension and tide gauge installation;

Improved maritime practice of communities by providing maritime safety awareness activities for the public; and

Efficient project management and capacity development through the establishment of the project implementation unit at NMSA.

“These six lots of hydrographic survey packages, once completed, will improve safety information infrastructure including electronic navigational charts production automatic identification system network extension,” Minc said.

He congratulated the project team, NMSA and the Government for achieving this milestone.

“ADB is a proud partner of the Government of PNG in developing its transport sector.

“We are involved in all land, sea and air transport in this county.”

CSTB acting chairman Dr Ken Ngangan congratulated Fugar for securing the contract.

“It is an important area for development with maritime and the need for information on safety.

“Thank you as well for ADB for supporting this project and NMSA for being behind this.

