K318m highway named after Sir William Skate

By MALUM NALU

THE K318 million and 24km-long highway from Badihagwa to 9-Mile in Port Moresby has been named the Sir William Skate Highway.

It is in honour of the the late former prime minister and founder of the People’s National Congress Party.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop opened the road at Gerehu yesterday with the late leader’s son, William Skate Jr, Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag and Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko.

Parkop said Sir William had given “a lot of time and his life to our city”.

“He served our city for a long time,” he said.

He said Sir William served as the chairman of the municipal government, National Capital District Commission, MP representing the capital city, prime minister, speaker of parliament and Opposition leader.

“He served out city with distinction. It’s only fitting that we honour him by naming this new highway after him,” Parkop said.

Skate Jr gave a vote-of-thanks on behalf of his family.

“I’m honoured and privileged to be here today, on behalf of the family, for this highway to be named after my late father, Sir William Skate,” he said.

“I thank the governor (Parkop) for his vision, consideration and fulfilment.

“I also thank the People’s National Congress Government, led by Peter O’Neill, for honouring my late father.”

