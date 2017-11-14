K33mil hotel to open in February

THE K33 million Cassowary Hotel in Kiunga, Western is expected to open in February.

According to the Ok Tedi Development Foundation, the hotel will be generating an annual return in excess of K2 million over 20 years for eight Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) Trusts.

They are Nupmo, Tutuwe, Wai Tri, Middle Fly, Suki-Fly Gogo, Manawete, Kiwaba and Dudi.

Also to benefit are the four CMCA women’s associations in Nupmo, Tutuwe, Wai Tri and Middle Fly.

In their October 2017 progress report to OTDF, chief executive Ian Middleton and property developer Pacific Palms Property representative Aaron Polden said that work was progressing smoothly.

The 40-room hotel will be managed by the Coral Sea Hotels group which had begun the recruitment process for staff positions.

Coral Sea Hotels staff will test the systems, fully-furnished and stock up the facility next month.

Employment will be on merit basis but priority will be given to applicants from the CMCA areas and those from Western.

Community Mine Continuation Agreement and Western people will benefit from selling local produce to the hotel.

Middleton said the project had not been without its contract challenges.

“But these have been overcome and I am pleased to be working with PPP to deliver such a high-quality facility in Kiunga town,” he said.

“The CMCA Trusts are to be congratulated for recognising Kiunga as a fast-growing, vibrant urban centre with a high demand for quality accommodation for public and private sector business travelers.”

Mining Minister Johnson Tuke was impressed with the development.

The hotel is the eighth and final major investment project to be delivered by OTDF under the current Community Mine Continuation Agreement Trust Investment processes.

