K37.4mil substation to boost power generation

By LUKE KAMA

A new 40-megawatt substation will be built at Kilakila in the Moresby South electorate costing US$11.6 million (K37.4 million) to address quality, reliability and the increasing demand for electricity supply in Port Moresby.

During a ground-breaking ceremony in Port Moresby on Friday, Minister for Public Enterprise and State Investments William Duma said this was an important project that would see significant improvements in power generation, supply, efficiency and reliability in the Port Moresby grid.

“The Kilakila substation project will include two components,” Duma said.

“The first component is the construction of a new 40-megawatt substation here at Kilakila and secondly, a 6.1km 66 kilovolt double circuit overhead transmission line running from Kilakila to 6-Mile via Taurama, intersecting the grid at tower 56 which is located along the Reuben Taureka Highway.” Duma said the investment by PNG Power into the transmission and distribution system would provide additional system capacity which would allow a reduction in the loads on adjacent substations at Boroko and Konedobu.

“Once completed, it will improve the power system reliability to the southern side of Port Moresby from Konedobu up to Korobosea and in particular the central business district area,” Duma said.

“This development will also provide the avenue for future system growth within the localities of the CDB, Taurama and along the Reuben Taureka Highway,” he said.

Duma said the project was co-funded by PNG’s longstanding development partner the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government.

He said PNG Power, the implementing agency of the project, signed an agreement with Pestech of Malaysia to construct the new substation.

