SOMETHING is not right with the cost of sealing the Tsak Road in Enga.

At current sealing rates it should cost around K5 million to carry out a double coat of bitumen, including priming works, on the 20km road.

I have heard that it is going to cost K10 million. What’s this for?

Are they doing hot-mix asphalt or what? If this is true then the authorities, especially the Department of Works, should explain.

Concerned Taxpayer

Like this: Like Loading...