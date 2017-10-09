K89mil road answer to our prayers, says clansman

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government have been commended for rebuilding the 55.5km Mendi-Tambul Road (Western province) which is benefiting thousands of people from the two provinces.

The 55.5km reconstruction financed by ADB for K89 million and built by China Overseas Engineering Company (Covec) is described as a breakthrough for the farmers and helps with cashflow and building the economy.

Giluwe Korowi, from the Yano Taralist clan in Tambul, Western Highlands described the road as the answer to the prayers of the local people.

Korowi said that the road was in existence 40 years ago but then closed due to lack of maintenance and funding.

He said his people and those from Mendi, in Southern Highlands, had been facing much difficulty in accessing basic services because of the road’s poor condition.

Korowi said that sometimes they had to walk to catch a PMV from their village at Maipe to Tambul or walk to Mendi.

“We have only two options that is to travel to Mendi or Mt Hagen and this has been our daily practice,” he said.

