K92 mine set to resume work

THE Kainantu gold mine is ready to resume underground operations after signing a resolution with stakeholders.

Chief executive and director John Lewins said in a statement yesterday the resumption of operation followed the signing of a resolution between the landowner group, the Mineral Resource Authority and the company.

“The signing of the resolution with the Bilimoia Interim Landowner Association addresses the underlying issues with the landowners and allows the company to focus on building production from underground operations to target commercial production in the near term,” Lewins said.

Lewins said exploration drilling to follow up on the recently announced Kora Deposit extension discovery was ready to start. Mine production from onsite would recommence shortly.

“We thank the various parties who worked with K92 throughout this process including Minister for Mining Johnson Tuke and MRA managing director Philip Samar,” he said.

“We acknowledge the considerable work and goodwill which has been brought to the process of achieving a satisfactory resolution by the Mining Minister Johnson Tuke, the Mineral Resource Authority under Managing Director Philip Samar, the executives of the Bilimoia Interim Landowners Association and representatives of the Eastern Highlands provincial and Kainantu local level governments.”

Lewins said they looked forward to strengthening relationship with landowners and working with them to realise the opportunities the project would provide for all involved.

