Kalaut: Maintain discipline

Outgoing NCD/Central police commander Sylvester Kalaut has urged members of the police force to be disciplined at all times.

He made no bones about this at Boroko Police Station parade yesterday when handing over the command to Donald Yamasombi.

Kaalaut said members of the police force must control their emotions.

“The command (NCD/Central) has had challenges of dealing with unethical behaviour,” he said.

“The commander and metropolitan superintendent alone cannot handle all these issues.

“It requires personal will and determination to uphold the constabulary’s code of ethics.

“I believe that in order to achieve an ideal police force, it is not about enforced discipline, it is about us practicing self-discipline and self-restraint.”

Kalaut urged the members of the command to focus on serving the people.

Kalaut thanked the media for support in relaying information to the people for a better-informed society and urged it to be fair and ethical in its reporting.

He reminded the command of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 to remain focused.

“It (Apec) is a huge task handle it well,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...