Kapavore eyes key targets of public service

MINISTER for Public Services Elias Kapavore says the public service must strive to meet key targets under the first pillar of Vision 2050.

He said the key indicator under the first pillar of the vision was focused on producing citizens who were healthy and intellectually astute and have a high ethical and moral character and attitudes.

Kapavore said this was written in 2009, and he queried how far the public service has gone to reach this goal.

He also challenged the provincial public service in East New Britain to produce such results and whether they portrayed the traits required.

Citing a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the minister said 83 per cent of employing agencies in the country have identified skills shortage as an impediment to recruitment and more than 70 per cent attributed to human factors.

