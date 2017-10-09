Kaupa reveals plans to boost teachers’ skills

By PETER ESILA

Moresby North-East MP and Housing Minister John Kaupa wants to deliver quality education to schools in his electorate in the next five years.

He says his five-year plan for education is to support teachers’ in-service training to boost their knowledge and ensuring that appropriate facilities are built including teacher’s accommodation and school libraries.

He said this while celebrating International Teachers Day with more than 100 teachers from 10 schools in the electorate who gathered at the Gordon Secondary School on Friday.

Kaupa said as per the Alotau Accord II, the Government’s plan was not only to continue the free education policy but also to deliver quality education.

“Teachers must be innovative and creative. These are abilities of a teacher to motivate and maintain interest in children and students’ learning.”

He thanked the teachers both, past and present, for their contribution to nation building.

“It is certainly not an easy job and I simply admire your patience and dedication,” he said.

Kaupa urged the teachers to be committed.

Gordon Secondary School principal George Kenega thanked Kaupa for spending time with the teachers on their special day and said that teachers’ accommodation remained the biggest challenge.

“Some teachers sleep in the library, one of my teachers used to sleep in a classroom. Fortunately, he left.”

Kenege said that despite these challenges, a teacher’s role was to be seen as a mission.

“It is just like the work of a mission, we take pride in our output.”

Kaupa made a commitment of K50,000 to Gordon Secondary School which would be delivered early next year to support the school’s programmes.

