Keeping an eye on Mother Nature

HUMANS put values on the rest of nature in their greed to control nature for their economic benefit.

Under the structure of law, you are either a property or a person.

Today, human beings see nature as a property, with no rights.

As humans we are at the top of the food chain and we see ourselves as reigning supreme over all other living things instead of living in harmony with them.

As a result, human beings have inflicted immeasurable damage on Mother Nature, which feeds us.

Today it is obvious to all that our planet is suffering at a level that seriously puts all life, even human life, in danger. There is a great deal of international effort to address the things that threaten our future – whether that eefort is sufficient and effective is yet to be seen.

Achieving a sustainable future is a challenge for all of us. Global warming, poverty, water shortages, pollution, soil fertility, erosion, environmental security, and social security are issues to be addressed effectively.

I believe it all boils down to a having different code of ethical behaviour.

Greed seems to be the biggest driver behind today’s human activities. We urgently need to adopt a different lifestyle rather than one based on consumption. As we consume Earth’s natural resources, we need to realise that we are also consuming our future.

We need to account for every government resource we have against the natural resources that are available in our environment to ensure that development is balanced.

Alois Balar

Baining Mountains, ENBP

