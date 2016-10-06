Key to success is to stop making excuses

It really gets on my nerves when I hear people say there is not enough time to complete their tasks.

We are all faced with a lot of work to do almost every day. This might be in the working arena or even in school in terms of study.

In many schools throughout the country, when teachers seek their students, if they have finished their assessment tasks or not, they just say that there is not enough time.

This is the same for the working class people. What really amazes me is the fact that everyone on this planet are given an equal amount of time which is 24 hours.

But why is it that only some people do more within that time and some do less? It always comes back to each individual.

As a matter of fact, a lot of successful people either in the business sector or even in other categories of work have something in common.

They use most of the 24-hours to do something useful. Let’s take Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, for an example. If you don’t know, Mark Zuckerberg is the real face behind facebook. He was the creator of facebook.

Looking back at his life, he never even had enough rest. He sits and programmes till the next day. He never even eats much often.

After persisting for a surmountable amount of time, Mark successfully created facebook. Now you and I are benefiting from it.

But the point is, he fully utilised his God-given talent and time to create something that humanity is using today.

Another vital figure is Bill Gates. He is one of the richest man in the world. He actually co-founded the Microsoft company. His dream was that one-day people will have desktops at their own houses. His dream has been achieved by humanity. But did it just happen? No. Bill had to put a lot of time and effort to create Microsoft. He only slept for 3-4 hours a day and the rest of the time he spent on creating the Microsoft software.

Today people all around the world are benefiting from his invention. But the main takeaway is, we are all given the same amount of time.

Our country will develop much faster if we fully utilise our time to do whatever necessary.

The more we make excuses, the more we lack in our personal and even the development of this nation.

Papua New Guineans can do great things. There is no doubt about that. But the more we stick to the style of PNG time, the more we miss out on discovering our full potential.

Glen Burua, Divine

Word University, Madang