Kila Kila dux eyes life in world of engineering

Trisha Sayam, the grade 12 science dux of Kila Kila Secondary School in Port Moresby, wants to be an engineer.

The 19-year-old from Milne Bay was awarded the first prize in English and chemistry and third prize in personnel development during the school’s 18th grade 12 graduation last Thursday.

“I’m overwhelmed and proud of myself. I know I’ve worked hard inside and outside of the classroom because I’m a prefect myself,” Sayam said.

“I tell myself and my siblings anything is possible if only we commit ourselves and we work hard.

“Everything comes through sacrifices which we make.

“I want to become an engineer and I have applied for University of Technology in Lae.”

She said that being the eldest in the family she encouraged her siblings to be successful as well.

“I have two siblings, one is in grade eight and the other is in grade four. I’m the eldest in the family,” Sayam said.

“I’d say I have been a fair role model to them.”

Sayam was among 300 grade 12 students of Kila Kila Secondary who received certificates last Thursday at the graduation ceremony held at the Rita Flynn indoor netball courts.

The social science dux was Esther Marijembi, who came first in advanced mathematics, geography, accounting and economics.

Non-academic awards were also given for citizenship, sports, and science.

Scholarship awards were given to students based on their performances.

The theme of the graduation was “A goal well set is a future well envisioned”.

