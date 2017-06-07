Komal hails district’s approach towards election

By PETER WARI

NIPA-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal, pictured, says he has noticed a change in the way people are approaching the general election and dealing with the problems they are facing.

Komal told hundreds of people in the Upper Nipa local level government on Saturday during a compensation ceremony for the Government, that they seemed more mature in the way they think things through.

The people of Upper Nipa, as a token of appreciation to the Government for the services provided, presented K25,000 and 20 pigs.

Komal accepted the gifts on behalf of the Government.

He said the district was known for its law and order problems and during election periods, many problems were experienced. But this was no longer the case.

“When the election started, no problems were reported,” Komal said.

“They are appreciating services provided by the Government.”

“These people have been freed from their hardship to raise school fees, walking miles to catch PMVs and access to medical services.”

Komal said that was why the people were thankful to the Government.

Nipa-Kutubu district planner Robin Tuna said people used to expect handouts from the Government and MPs but this had changed.

“It is good that we sometimes say thank you and give back to the Government, and they will be happy to do more to provide services,” he said.

