Korean ambassador urges Kimbe’s Caritas students to strive for excellence

KOREAN Ambassador Kwak Bum-soo has urged the students of the Caritas Technical High School in Kimbe to always strive for excellence.

He said education was important because an educated population would contribute positively to national development. He told the girls to take pride, complete their studies and make meaningful contributions to their local communities

He said the Korean Catholic sisters, led by school director Sister Florentina Cho, had worked hard and dedicated themselves to the development of Caritas in Kimbe.

The technical high school which opened this year has two Grade 9 and two Grade 11 classes.

He visited the school during his one-day familiarisation trip to Kimbe on Wednesday where he met with Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, Chamber of Commerce president Ian O’Hanlon, the provincial disaster office officials and the Korean community there.

He thanked the provincial government for assisting the Korean community in the province.

Muthuvel said the provincial government would be looking at how it could get assistance from the Korean government.

He said the province could use the expertise of the people of Korea in its various development programmes.

