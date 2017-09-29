Koura opens to ease city congestion

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

PORT Moresby residents now have a new K80.3 million road to use which connects Waigani to Hanuabada.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop called it another milestone for the capital city — to benefit the residents of Tokarara, June Valley, Hanuabada and Badihagwa.

“Thank you all for turning up for this importation occasion, the opening of the Koura Way — the extension of the old road and the new road,” he said. “ It is another milestone and another step towards achieving the goal that we have set to transform our city and country.”

City manager Lesley Alu said the Koura (valley in Motu) Way was funded from a Bank of South Pacific loan and built by the China Harbour Engineering Company.

“It was initially planned to be a four-lane road linking Waigani Drive to the Badihagwa Roundabout, but was changed to link the Hanuabada bypass to avoid disruptions to the Badihagwa Secondary School and link more properties,” Alu said.

“There will be about 250 energy-saving lights installed for the full length of the road. We will also provide power from June Valley to Hanuabada.

“We are also creating a small lookout point with adequate parking space at the crest for people with families to enjoy the view.

“This facility will be given to landowners to generate income for their community.”

