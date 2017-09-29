KPHL team wins National Day Classic

A TEAM representing Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited won the PNG 42nd National Day Invitational Golf Classic in Bogor, Indonesia, recently.

The KPHL team was led by general manager stakeholder relations Ian Marru and included Rodney Berapu, Daniel Ala and David Tinai. The tournament, organised by the PNG embassy in Jakarta, was held to celebrate the country’s independence anniversary on Sept 16.

Themed “Business without Borders”, this was the third event since it was initiated in 2015.

The main aim of the tournament was to engage businesses of both PNG and Indonesia to discuss common interests and opportunities during the game of golf.

This year the PNG embassy received support from Kumul Petroleum, National Fisheries Authority, South Pacific Brewery and Air Niugini and Indonesia’s Bali Hai Brewery.

KPHL also sponsored a Defence Golf Club team of five members.

A total of 25 teams participated in the tournament, which was held at the Sentul Highlands Golf Club.

The runners-up were a team from the Military attache corp based in Jakarta.

PNG ambassador Peter Ilau thanked the participants and sponsors for making the tournament a success.

Like this: Like Loading...