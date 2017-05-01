Kudos to you EMTV for 30 years of service

Recently EMTV advertised its 30 years of television services to Papua New Guinea.

I like to say congratulations for providing free to air television service to ordinary people across the country.

But there are few things that EMTV should improve on.

Looking back 30 years is quite a long time in media industry.

By now, EMTV should have its own introductory music for telecasting EMTV news unless it is one of the branches of Australia’s Channel Nine.

Secondly, with its many years of broadcasting, can EMTV create its own live morning show rather than relaying Channel Seven or Channel Nine?

Most Papua New Guineans are not interested in what’s happening in Australia.

Kamen Yasok

Tabubil

