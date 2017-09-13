Kumul Petroleum keen on developing Gulf

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) is committed to building a gas hub in Gulf, according to company executives.

Company representatives Ian Marru and Eddie Guru said this during a recent meeting with Governor Chris Haiveta and members of the provincial government and administration in Kerema.

“We want to be active. We want to be like Oil Search, ExxonMobil, and Total,” Marru said

He said what KHPHL planned to do in Gulf would complement what Oil Search and others have done.

“It’s our small part for not only Gulf, but PNG.”

Guru said the company was looking at Kopi as the preferred option for a gas hub in Gulf.

“We see opportunities to have a hub for a power generation facility, petrochemical and condensate or liquid exporting facilities,” he said.

“The extension of the Western pipeline project has now included the Kikori Energy Park.”

Guru said concept kick-off meetings have started in Singapore.

