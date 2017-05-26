Kumul working to fix PPL management team: Abe

THE board and management of Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) and PNG Power Limited are working towards installing a credible management team for the state entity.

Acting managing director Thomas Abe said KCH had noted with concern a trend of exit by key members of the PPL executive management team in the past two years, either through resignation, retirement or termination.

“Unfortunately it appears that no proper succession planning was in place to allow smooth management transition,” he said.

“Both the PPL managing director position and four other executive management positions were now being advertised. We hope to conclude this recruitment and appointment process shortly.

“Until a permanent management team is in place, it is important that we maintain stability at PPL, especially at this time when the country is going through its general election.”

Abe – in response to questions on the changes to PPL board – said the National Executive Council had the absolute authority to appoint and remove members of SOE boards.

“Yes, there were allegations made by the PNG Energy Workers Union on the conduct of the PPL board, however, the board has responded to these allegations,” he said.

It is understood that a submission was made to NEC for the removal of a certain PPL board of director to be replaced by two new members.

