Kumuls the face of PNG

THE KUMULS 2017 team is now the face of Papua New Guinea on the world stage.

Thank you Michael Marum and your team of wonderful, amazing players and sponsors for putting laughter, smiles and tears of joy on our faces.

We thank God for the blessing of a great team, worthy to represent our young nation in the World Cup.

To Melbourne we go, though not physically, but in heart we stand immovable with the team all the way.

“Together Everyone Achieves Much” – TEAM

Haus Buk Ladies

Unitech , Lae

