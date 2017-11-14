Kumuls facing big challenge

THE PNG LNG Kumuls will be up against a very strong English side mentored by master coach Wayne Bennet.

As evident from all the games they’ve played so far, England will be very hard to beat.

Our NRL boys must lift their game to the next level if we are to match them up front.

Our forwards must meet the English with brute force and aggression.

Coach Michael Marum must stick with the original Hunters’ combination of Wartovo Puara Jnr and the Watson brothers in the halves.

Finally, winter has just begun in Melbourne, so our Kumuls must head down under as soon as possible and acclimatise themselves in the remaining days before the game.

