Kumuls need Puara to start

I WAS dismayed at the performance of the Kumuls without Hunters rake Wartovo Puara.

To beat the England side on Nov 19 in Melbourne, Marum must let him start ahead of Kurt Baptiste and James Segeyaro.

Even though the both men have NRL experience they lack the insight to come up with set plays.

My advice to the coach is to stick with the Hunters’ combination.

Puara is the man as he has what it takes to be the next NRL star.

I hope NRL and super league coaches are watching him.

