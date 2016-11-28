Kumusi last of K139m project

THE opening of the 285-metre two-lane bridge at Kumusi in Northern completes the K139 million Northern bridge reconstruction project.

Acting Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion (pictured) told the people of Northern that Kumusi was a milestone in bridge construction and structures in the country.

“The multiple effect of this vital infrastructure to our rural economy is truly indeed worth the investment,” he said.

“We must also be vigilant about potential negative consequences such as law and order, road accidents and other social problems and work to address them.”

He said the bridge would benefit more than 100,000 people in Sohe district.

“It will serve as an important link for tourism development associated with the famous Kokoda Track, development of agriculture, easy access to markets for farmers and producers and the delivery of the government services to our people.”

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said the project was a striking physical representation of the growing economic partnership between PNG and Australia.

The Kumusi bridge was the last of four bridges to be completed under the project.

“These bridges provide year-round acce ss for Northern’s major industries and will help reduce vehicle maintenance costs and travel times for all,” Davis said.

“These bridges also align directly with PNG’s own development agenda and focus on driving growth through impact economic infrastructure.

“The project has been a fine example of what can be achieved when we work together in our mutual interests and we look forward to continuing this important work.”

