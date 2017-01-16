La Salle tech performs well

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE academic performance of students attending La Salle Technical College had been outstanding last year, College director Br Antony Swamy says.

Swamy, who is also the college principle, said a good number of Grade 10 students scored distinctions and most final-year students found employment straight away.

“The reason for such an outstanding performance is because the students as well as the teachers have worked hard throughout the year,” Swampy told The National.

He said the only challenge encountered last year was students’ absenteeism due to political issues.

He said La Salle College accommodated 760 to 800 students last year and was expected to increase this year.

He said majority of the student population were from Lasallian Schools within Port Moresby and Central.

Swampy said the 2017 goal was to improve the grades of Grade 10 students and make sure all the final-year students got an employment.

“We will make sure that the students have the motivation to develop all their skills and talents so that they can reach their full human and Christian potential,” he said.

“Our aim is to make sure they can be able to gain and maintain employment or provide adequately for their family and be compassionate and supportive members of their community to live happy and fulfilled lives.”

Meanwhile, Swampy said the college enrolment starts on Jan 24 with entry tests and will be on for two weeks before the strting of the cacademic year.

