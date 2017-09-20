Labu Tale raises funds to move school after peace deal

PEOPLE of Labu Tale in Huon Gulf, Morobe, are raising funds to relocate their school which they expect will cost K20,000.

It includes the renovation of a double classroom and teachers quarters.

Assistant teacher John Yoman said they organised a sports tournament last week to start raising funds.

They played soccer, volleyball and basketball, featuring teams from neighbouring villages and Lae.

Yoman said a committee was planning other fundraising activities.

“The relocation of Labu Tale Primary School back to its original place comes about after a peace agreement was made between the Labu and Bumatu tribes in Buang early this year,” he said.

“The school lost many of its buildings during the ethnic clash five years ago.” The people expect to complete the project by 2019 and classes should start in 2020.

Currently, the school has more than 350 students, with classes in lower primary to upper primary.

The school serves three communities in Ward Six, with more than 1000 people.

