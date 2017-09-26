Lae opens new police station to restore public safety

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE opening of a new police post at Voco Point in Lae yesterday has once again restored public safety at the busy beachfront.

The police station was burnt down in February.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Jr Wagambi said the post would serve not only the people at Voco Point but also those living along the Morobe coast.

He said Voco Point had witnessed a rise in criminal activities since February.

He assured the people that police were back to maintain a 24-hour presence at the station.

Funding for the construction of the new station was from Hima Wong of Wong Tim and Co. The company had also built the previous one which was razed.

Wong said during the past six months after the police station was burnt down, Voco Point had a lot of law and order problems.

“But business houses and locals using this area as transit point to go home and doing business will feel safe now as this facility will boost police presence.”

