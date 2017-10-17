LANDS Minister Justin Tkatchenko came out on television and the local dailies saying that he will put his foot down to collect more than K200 million in uncollected revenue. If the minister’s past track record is anything to go by, then I am sure he will be more successful than any other minister before him, to collect most of these monies and sort out many wrongs in this department.

Could our good minister clarify if he is referring to “land tax” or “land rent” as “land tax” is collected by NCDC?

Minister, first of all you need to have your officers update their records on these outstanding land rentals.

I am a victim where my records have not been updated by your office.

I called at your office on several occasions to provide hard copies to your officers to update their records, but to no avail.

I keep being sent the same updated notice every year.

Can you also check your revenue officers, who seem to just get documents from the landlords and do nothing to update the records?

The last time I called in to see them, my papers were thrown on a heap of others. It seemed that the dust on these papers could be used to make another new portion of land in NCD.

Personally, I think that you are the right person to lead this department.

It is regarded as the most-corrupt department in the public service.

You walk and talk and get results.

This is what is needed in the Lands Department, not excuses.

Landlord

