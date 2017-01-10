Landowner association supports consultant firm

THE Ramu Two Impact Landowners Association is supporting the consultancy firm Golders Tanaroma and Associates which has been engaged to carry out a land investigation study.

Association chairman Willie Numo, pictured, said they were supporting the move to provide an independence land investigation report to the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

“The report once completed would be made available to the Lands Department to confirm tenements. Until then, there are no confirmed tenements yet,” Numo said.

Project developer Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited engaged Golders Tanaroma and Associates to carry out the study and report.

Numo is calling on provincial lands officers to work with Golders Tanaroma and Associates in compiling the report as the Ramu Two project is an important Government project.

“I challenge the so-called landowner companies, integrated land groups and landowners associations to come to Kafore and Markham where the actual project sites are located and show Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited where your land is,” Numo said.

He said Government agencies should stop listening to “paper landowners” and engage directly with landowners on the ground to avoid future problems.

