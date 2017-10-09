Landowners told to follow due process to air grievances

DISGRUNTLED landowners should learn to use due processes and procedures to air their grievances rather than blocking national roads, National Road Transport Association (NRTA) president Jacob Luke says.

“Putting businesses and livelihoods of innocent people at risk by setting up roadblocks are causing misery for other people and that is not acceptable,” Luke said.

“Disgruntled landowners must direct their grievances through correct channels to achieve what they pursue from the Government.”

Luke observed how a roadblock by Agarabi landowners in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands at the Bane Creek section of the Highlands Highway near Kainantu town last week caused violence.

He said basic lifesaving infrastructures like national highways should not be used to express grievances.

“There are correct processes and procedures to follow to have such grievances like compensation demands to be addressed,” Luke said.

“The national highways should not be a place to bring grievances in order to attract or lure concerned authorities, as is currently the practice.”

He said in a communal society like Papua New Guinea, people were more prepared to deal with leaders rather than established laws.

