Larry lauds Defence Boxing Club

THE Defence Boxing Club was commended for taking the lead in staging trial bouts in the National Capital District earlier this month.

Veteran boxing official Dick Larry thanked club coach Mark Keto taking the initiative.

Keto, who is also the assistant national coach, took the initiative with the support from Larry to stage boxing trials for selection of boxing team to represent NCD at the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, from Nov 18-Dec 2.

The trial match was held at Ben Moide Club at Murray Barracks last Sunday.

Keto thanked Lieutenant Colonel Wowoda Henry and the Ben Moide Club president Corporal Dinga David for their support in using their facilities at the Barracks.

He said he had taken upon himself because there was no functioning NCD Boxing Association as the majority of officials including former president Honk Kiap had not been active after the national election.

“I hope the clubs in NCD meet to elect new officials to run the association,” Keto said.

Keto said he ran the trials to keep the city’s boxers active and to ensure Team NCD were able to pick a team for the PNG Games.

He called on all referees and judges plus the boxers to attend the fortnightly trials as it would be part of boxing team requirements when finalising the team for PNG Games.

He also urged referees and judges to improve their punctuality at trials.

Keto invited elite squad members to attend the trials to keep fit as there was no time for preparation for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu in December.

“We’ve got a month left and there is not much time left to prepare the team for the Mini Games,” Keto said.

“If we want to send a full team, and retain our post as number one in the region, we have to start now and not tomorrow.”

