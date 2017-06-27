Leader challenges community to look after aid post

A community in the North Fly District in Western has been challenged to look after their aid post and make use of the health services provided.

Bultem Village is one of the two villages in the Ok Tedi mining area to have an operating aid post while many others do not have aid posts.

Bultem village planning committee chairman Maino Lucas told the community to change their mentality and not to rely only on Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML).

He also encouraged the Bultem people to find ways to support themselves through viable commercial activities.

Lucas thanked the local landowner company Camp Administration (CA) for donating more than K12,000 worth of white goods and furniture to Bultem community health worker Brendan Apkas who has been working at the aid post in the last two years.

Lucas also challenged the community to support and respect Apkas so he could carry out his duties without fear or favour.

“This vision is mainly to drive communities away from depending on OTML to provide services.

“It is about time we landowners look at improving our living standard in preparation for mine closure,” Lucas said.

CA executive chairman David Kaiankim, who was also a leader in Bultem village, encouraged the community to work in partnership with the village leaders and look after the service provided.

“CA also constructed the fencing around the aid post as part of its donation to the communities and assisted with materials for water improvement,” Kaiankim said.

Tabubil Hospital senior health extension worker Joshia Bola said that under the agreement between OTML and Diwai Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tabubil Hospital was responsible for providing staff and supplying medicine to the six mine village aid posts.

“The community is responsible for the building and doing maintenance to the aid post clinic, staff housing and security. Bultem community through the leadership of Lucas is a shining example of this commitment including Finalbin aid post but sadly not the other four mine villages,” Bola said.

Bola said that according to reports received from the community health worker, 400 people access the health service at Bultem aidpost.

He said this was an indication that there was a need to extend the aid post to also cater for mothers giving birth.

Bola thanked Lucas and the Bultem community for taking responsibility and showing commitment and ownership of the aid post.

