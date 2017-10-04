Leader urged to assist in finding cops’ killers

HELA provincial administrator William Bando has called on leaders in Southern Highlands to assist Hela authorities in finding the killers of the two police officers shot to death on Saturday.

Bando said the people of Hela needed to know what happened.

“We, as a province, are in shock over the death of two of our policemen who were killed on the Wara Anga road in Southern Highlands,” Bando said.

“The leaders of Southern Highlands must work with us in finding the perpetrators.”

Two police officers were shot to death, while one officer is fighting for his life at the Mt Hagen General Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

“Our people have been robbed, raped and killed on that highway many times. But this is the first time that police officers in uniform were attacked and murdered.”

Bando appealed to the relatives of the two police officers to remain calm and let police deal with the matter.

“We proved to the nation that we are peace-loving people when we delivered a safe and trouble-free election. Let us prove to them again who we are.”

