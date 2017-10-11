Leaders urged to lead peace talk

Southern Highlands and Hela leaders must take the lead in peace talks over the recent killing of two Hela policemen, says Joseph Kobol.

The two policemen were shot dead in Southern Highlands during violence and chaos after the declaration of the winner of the Southern Highlands Regional seat.

Kobol, who lost to William Powi for the seat, said he and the 24 other candidates would support funeral expenses and peace talks in cash and kind.

He said this after the Hela Gimbu Association demanded compensation from him over the deaths of the two policemen.

“I am not responsible for the deaths of the two policemen,” Kobol said.

“However, we the 24 candidates, will support Southern Highlands leaders with funeral expenses. Hela and Southern Highlands are brothers–we are very sorry for your loss.”

